Ole Miss Co-Offensive Coordinator Weis on Offense in Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returned to the practice field on Thursday for the second day of fall training.

After practice, new Co-Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. met with members of the local media.

“I’m fired up to be here at Ole Miss,” Weis said. “(It’s) been a blessing and great to be back working with Coach (Lane) Kiffin. I absolutely love Oxford, so it’s been a blessing.”

This season, the Rebels will need to choose a quarterback between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer to replace Matt Corral, who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers. When Weis was with Kiffin at FAU they had quarterback competitions both seasons.

“My job as a quarterback coach is to get both those guys as ready to play as possible,” Weis said. “At the end of the day, Coach Kiffin will make that decision on which one gives us the best chance to win.”

Weis added that the job each day is working to become the best version that the team can be, including the challenge of determining the eventual roles of both quarterbacks.

“I love the way that they work and compete, and it’s been really fun with those guys,” Weis said.

The wide receiving core also boasts a strong group of players.

“I think we’ve got such a talented group right there,” Weis said. “So many different guys that possibly could be the standout. It’s going to be great throughout fall just to see which ones do.”

Ole Miss kicks off the 2022 season on Sept. 3, playing host to Troy.