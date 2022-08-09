Ole Miss Takes the Practice Field in Full Pads

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss stepped on the practice field in full pads on Tuesday as preseason camp progresses to Sept. 3, for the opener against Troy.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice.

“It’s a good hot day out there and got some good grind and stuff in on them mentally,” Kiffin said. “It takes a toll psychically on the way we practice. Which is an adjustment for a lot of these transfers.”

Over the first six days of camp, Kiffin and his staff have been working on building from the spring.

“We have been plugging along doing well,” Kiffin said. “We have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be.”

Ole Miss has been training for their first opponent over the last six days in camp with a lot of transfer players.

“I think we are very close with the variables being all the new guys,” Kiffin said. “Probably not to where we want to be in this situation with a lot of new guys that have played a lot and that’s why they are here. It’s a work in progress.”

This season, outside of quarterback Ole Miss the running back room has a few new faces.

“We had some pretty good elite condition running backs that could sustain and carry the ball,” Kiffin said.

During fall camp JJ Henry has come down with some impressive catches.

“JJ has matured and has had a great camp and spring,” Kiffin said. “To see a guy who has been here make improvement is great to see.”

This Saturday Ole Miss will scrimmage inside the Vaught as preseason camp continues until the season opener.