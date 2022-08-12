Friday, August 12, 2022
Jordan Burks Commits to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis and staff received a commitment from Jordan Burks for the 2023 class.

Burks made his announcement on social media.

The Kissimmee, Florida, native is a three-star 6’9” small forward anf chose Ole Miss over Texas Tech, Florida State, Xavier, UAB, Missouri, and Mississippi State among others.

According to 247Sports, Burks is listed as the No. 22 player in the Sunshine State and the No. 41 small forward.

