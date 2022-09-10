No. 22 Ole Miss Rolls Past Central Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 22 Ole Miss rolled past the Central Arkansas Bears by a score of 59-3 on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (2-0) had a dominant performance in all three phases of the contest against the Bears. The Rebels put up 508 yards of total offense with 277 in the air and 231 on the ground.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 28-0 advantage in the first quarter.

Ole Miss had Luke Altmyer start at quarterback and threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in the opening 15 minutes of action. Alytmer connected with transfer tight end Michael Trigg on both touchdowns.

The Rebels turned a Central Arkansas fumble on a punt attempt into a touchdown by Ladarius Tennison.

The final score of the quarter came on a run by Altmyer from one yard out. Altmyer finished the game going 6-13 in the air for 90 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Head coach Lane Kiffin brought Jaxson Dart off the bench in the second quarter right before halftime.

In the second quarter, both teams settled in and did not put any more points up in the half until a 40-yard field goal off the boot of Jonathan Cruz with three seconds until halftime to go up 31-0.

In the third quarter, the Rebels continued to find the end zone with three different scores. Dart guided the offense down the field and handed the ball to Zach Evans for the first score of the third.

Dart found Trigg and Malik Heath for the next two touchdowns that gave the Rebels a 52-0 advantage.

Dart finished the game going 10-for-15 for 182 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns.

Central Arkansas got the board with a field goal to make it 52-3.

The running game was led on the ground by freshman Quinshon Judkins with 104 yards while Evans added 53 yards and a touchdown along with Ulysses Bentley IV with 43 yards.

Ole Miss took advantage of a UCA fumble deep in the Bears’ end of the field. Bentley would find the end zone for the last score of the night.

The receiving core was led by Jonathan Mingo with 103 yards.

For the second week in a row, the Rebels’ defense has held strong against the opposing offense by only giving up three points on Saturday. In the past two games, the defense has only allowed 13 points.

Ole Miss will be on the road next weekend in Atlanta taking on Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.