Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall



The Rebels started off 3-0 for the 2022 season after beating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0.

Not a single team the Rebs have faced so far have been able to stop the elite run game of Texas Christian University transfer Zach Evans and true freshman Quinshon Judkins. The two promising running backs had themselves a fantastic game over the weekend, finishing with 232 yards combined on the ground.

Ole Miss Is currently number 5 in the nation in rushing offense. Yes, I said it, number 5! That is really awesome as the team looks to keep up the momentum this Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Jaxon Dart is looking like he might have that starting quarterback role on lock after going 10/16 for 207 yards against the Georgia Tech defense. Dart has a chance now to show us all what he really has, as it is still only the beginning of the football season.

And what a great outing it was on the defensives side of the ball for Ole Miss last weekend, shutting down the opponent and leaving them with a big goose egg on the scoreboard at the end of the game. The punishing Ole Miss defense has only allowed 3 points over the last two weeks and only 13 points over the course of the season so far.

Ole Miss is looking to continue the winning streak and move to 4-0, welcoming the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Oxford for an afternoon showdown. Game time starts at 3 p.m.

Hotty Toddy! Go Rebs