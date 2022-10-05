HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Six

SEC college football slate is in full swing entering the second week of October.

This weekend, No. 9 Ole Miss travels up to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas A&M plays No. 1 Alabama.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will pick from seven games.

Arkansas vs No. 23 Mississippi State

Missouri vs Florida

No. 8 Tennessee vs LSU

Auburn vs No. 2 Georgia

No. 9 Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt

South Carolina vs No. 13 Kentucky

Texas A&M vs No.1 Alabama

Going into the week here are the standings: James 54-7, Carleigh 54-7, Adam 52-9, Alyssa 52-9 and Emma 52-9.

Staff Report