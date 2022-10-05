Ole Miss Women’s Golf Leads Blessings Invitational Headed into Final Round

The Ole Miss women’s golf team will enter day three of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in first place on the team and individual leaderboards following a second round score of 295 (+7) on Tuesday.

Ole Miss currently ranks first in the field in par-4 scoring (+17), while also logging 28 total birdies as a team across the opening two rounds of play from Fayetteville. The Rebels will carry a two-stroke lead over the field into the final round from Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday.

“Today was a great day for our program,” head coach Kory Henkes said. “We really had a huge bounce back as a team on our last nine holes. It was awesome to have the men’s team come out and support us down the home stretch and bring us some good mojo.”

Leading the charge for Ole Miss was senior Andrea Lignell . The Gothenburg, Sweden, native connected on five total birdies to finish the day with a 69 (-3) as she holds sole possession of first place individually. Lignell has now shot all five of her rounds this fall under par, with four of those rounds being in the 60s.

“Andrea played a really solid round today,” Henkes said. “She stayed cool, calm and collected throughout her round and hit some quality golf shots. She put herself in contention for the final round and that was the goal at the beginning of the week.”

The Rebels will enter the final round chasing back-to-back team and individual victories after sweeping the Cougar Classic last month to open their fall season. A sweep of the Blessings Invitational would mark just the fourth time in program history that an Ole Miss team has earned multiple tournament sweeps in the same season, with the last team to do so being the 2017-18 Rebels.

The last time Ole Miss captured two consecutive team tournament wins was in 2019, when the Rebels took home wins at the Jim West Challenge and the Battle at the Beach. The last time a Rebel women’s golfer earned back-to-back tournament wins dates back to 2017, with Ole Miss winning the individual titles at the Magnolia Invitational ( Julia Johnson ) and the Palmetto Intercollegiate (Diane Lim).

Natacha Host Husted will also be in the hunt for a top 10 finish on Wednesday. Following a round of 75 (+3) on day two, the sophomore is in a tie for ninth overall. Host Husted ranks second in the field in par-4 scoring, shooting 1-under on those holes so far this week.

Chiara Tamburlini’s four birdie performance on Tuesday will have the senior tied for 17th heading into the final round of action from the Blessings. The St. Gallen, Switzerland, native started her round off with three consecutive birdies en route to carding a 74 (+2) on the day.

Molly Hardwick and Ellen Hume wrapped up play for the Rebel lineup with Hardwick shooting a two-day total of 155 (+11) and Hume shooting a 156 (+12).

The final round of action from the Blessings Golf Club will see the Rebels tee off at 11:15 a.m. CT on hole 1. TV coverage of day three of the Blessings will be available on the Golf Channel beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports