No. 9 Ole Miss Rolls Past Vandy in Second Half

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 9 Ole Miss storms out after halftime to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 on Saturday in Nashville.

Ole Miss (6-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed for only the second time this season in the first half against the Commodores.

The Commodores took a 13-3 advantage over the Rebels as AJ Swann found Jayden McGowan for a 36-yard touchdown. Vanderbilt would then take advantage of a Jaxson Dart interception to tack on three more points in the quarter.

Dart responded after just his fourth interception of the season with a 61-yard reception to Jordan Watkins for the Rebels’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

The Commodores’ running back Ray Davis found the end zone from five yards out to make it 20-10 Commodores.

Ole Miss found the end zone as Quinshon Judkins scored his first touchdown of the day from two yards out to make it 20-17 at halftime.

Vanderbilt held the Rebels rushing attack to only 47 yards in the first half of action.

In the third quarter, Ole Miss scored 21 unanswered points started by a 24-yard dash to pay dirt by Zach Evans.

Ole Miss finished the day running for 80 yards led by Evans with yards.

The Rebels’ defense pounced on a backward pass that was the second score for Judkins from six yards out. On their next possession, Dart found Jonathan Mingo on a 71-yard strike for the touchdown to go up 38-20.

In the fourth quarter, Mingo and Dart connected for a second touchdown for a 72-yard reception to make it 45-20 over the Commodores.

Vanderbilt found the end zone in the fourth on a nine-yard pass and a two-point conversion.

The Rebels then moved the ball down the field and Matt Jones scored from a yard out to make it 52-28.

Dart finished the day going 25-32 for 448 yards three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mingo recorded nine receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Mingo set the new single-game receiving yards that was held by Elijah Moore (238).

Ole Mis’s offense put up a total of yards within the air and on the ground.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. The kick is set for 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN.