HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Eight

The 2022 College Football season is flying by in the blink of an eye as we head into Week Eight of the regular season.

At this point, only nine teams remain undefeated and one is the Ole Miss Rebels.

This weekend, head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels travel to Baton Rouge to tangle with the Bayou Bengals.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall each give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following eight games.

Tennessee-Martin vs No. 3 Tennessee

No. 7 Ole Miss vs LSU

Vanderbilt vs Missouri

No. 24 Mississippi State vs No. 6 Alabama

Texas A&M vs South Carolina

No. 9 UCLA vs No. 10 Oregon

No. 14 Syracuse vs No. 5 Clemson

No. 20 Texas vs No. 11 Oklahoma State

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 64-12, Adam 61-15, Alyssa 61-15, James 60-16 and Davion 59-17.

Staff Report