Oxford Chargers Swim Highest Finish in Program History

The 2022 swimming season came to an exciting end Friday night at the Tupelo Aquatic Center as the Oxford High Chargers concluded the season on a high note.

The boys matched its highest finish in school history notching state runner-up and the girls earned third place overall at the Class II MHSAA Swimming State Championship. Oxford High Swim is under the direction of Coach Robert Gonzalez.

“I was very proud of our swimmers this year. For as young as we are, having only one senior and four total upperclassmen, to do what we did was impressive and was probably not expected pre-season. Our kids over-performed and deserve a lot of credit,” Gonzalez said.

Madison Central High School swept the meet winning on both sides. Tupelo girls finished second place ahead of the Lady Chargers. It marks the first time in school history the Oxford boys’ swim team finished ahead of Tupelo.

The Chargers started fast Friday night winning the opening relay in stunning fashion. In fourth place going into the anchor leg, Jacob Tulchinsky swam down the field edging out Madison Central at the finish to notch the win in the boys 200 medley relay (Booby Jubera, Landon Schock, William Berry, and Tulchinksy). The relay set a school record (1:41.74) and set a tone for the boys that would not be undone all night.

“That 200 medley relay set a huge tone Friday night,” Gonzalez said. “I never said it, but I always believed it afterward, that we were not going to be denied a top-two finish after that race. Jacob’s anchor leg was as awesome and fun a race as I have ever seen. Our boys were ready to go and that just catapulted a huge night of swims for them.”

The Chargers hit the podium in every relay event in the meet. The boys 200 free relay earned a silver with a 1:32.52 (Tulchinsky, Berry, Gates Allen and Knox Laws). The boys 400 free relay earned bronze with a season-best 3:29.99 (Berry, Laws, Schock and Allen).

Tulchinsky added a second school record going 22.03 in the 50 freestyle. He earned third place finishes in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events. Schock added a third place in the 100 breaststroke.

The girls hit the podium in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays as well. Cole Oyler, Brooks Sipes and Brinn Vaughn were on both and were accompanied by Annabelle Pannel and Darden Crowe.

Brooks Sipes broke the school record in the girls 100 breaststroke going 1:09.42 in the prelims. The time finished ranked first in the MHSAA for the 2022 season. She finished second place in the Finals.

Other notable finishes in Finals for the Chargers included: Schock (200 IM, 5th), Laws (500 Free, 7th) Jubera (100 Back, 7th), Berry (100 Butterfly, 5th), Allen (100 Free, 7th), Sipes (50 Free, 7th), Oyler, (100- and 200 Free, 4th), and Vaughn (100 Butterfly, 7th).

