No. 11 Ole Miss to Face No. 10 Alabama in the Vaught

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 11 Ole Miss returns home to the Vaught to take on the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC West division showdown on Saturday.

Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off a bye weekend after nine straight games to open the season. The week prior to the bye, Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station, Texas.

This season, Ole Miss ranks Top 5 in total rushing yards (2,407), yards per game (267.4) and total attempts (430). Running back Quinshon Judkins leads all freshmen nationally in both rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing yards (1,036). His 13 rushing TDs rank fifth-most in program history and are the most ever by any Rebel freshman.

The Rebels offense is second in the SEC and No. 9 nationally, converting on third downs 51.2 percent of the time.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the SEC and is ninth in the FBS in passing yards per completion (14.5).

Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) rolls into Oxford coming off a 32-31 loss to LSU in overtime, which puts them third in the SEC West.

On offense Alabama is led by defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, who currently ranks 31st in the nation in passing yards (2,234), as well as 23rd in passing touchdowns (19). Sharing the backfield with Young will be junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who leads the team in rushing yards (771) and rushing touchdowns (6) on the season along with tallying an additional 365 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs in 2022.

The Crimson Tide defense is anchored by another Heisman Trophy hopeful in Will Anderson Jr., as the Nagurski Trophy winner and unanimous 2021 All-American has recorded seven total sacks on the 2022 so far. Anderson’s 31.5 career sacks currently rank second all-time in program history for the Crimson Tide, trailing only Derrick Thomas. Alabama’s defense also features the team’s leading tackler DeMarcco Hellams, as the senior defensive back currently sits at 71 total tackles on the year.

Saturday’s contest will be the 70th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Alabama. The original series record is 57-10-2, with the Crimson Tide holding a 29-2 edge in Tuscaloosa, an 11-3 lead in Oxford and a 17-5-2 record on neutral sites. After vacated wins, Alabama holds a 56-10-2 series lead, including a 10-4 advantage in games played in Oxford. Alabama’s wins in 2005 (13-10), 2006 (26-23) and 2007 (27-24) were vacated due to NCAA ruling. Ole Miss’ win in 2014 (23-17) was vacated due to NCAA ruling.

SEC Nation will be making its second appearance in the Grove this weekend on Saturday morning.