Ole Miss Gets Good News in David Gabriel Georges Recruitment

Five‑star running back recruit David Gabriel Georges was supposed to spend this weekend in Athens. That visit is no longer happening.

According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, Georges has cancelled his official visit to Georgia and is now focused on Ole Miss, Tennessee and Ohio State.

That is a major development in one of the biggest recruitments in the country.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges has canceled his official visit to Georgia this weekend, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. Gabriel Georges took previous official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. More: https://t.co/pZUKAitbSh pic.twitter.com/S5yp1NI7PE — Rivals (@Rivals) June 17, 2026

Georgia had been hanging around the top group for months. The Bulldogs were not the favorite, but Kirby Smart is never someone you want taking a late swing at a five‑star running back. Now that swing is gone.

Georges told Fawcett he simply wanted to focus on the schools that fit him best, and Georgia did not make that cut.

For Ole Miss, that is nothing but good news.

Official visits can change everything. They create momentum, they create emotion, and they create decisions that sometimes surprise everyone. Removing Georgia from the equation takes a powerhouse recruiter out of the race and narrows the field to three programs that have been the most consistent throughout the spring and summer.

And Ole Miss is still standing.

Georges is coming off an official visit to Oxford where he spent time with running backs coach Kevin Smith and former Baylor teammate Shekai Mills‑Knight. That familiarity matters. So does the timing. When a player cuts a school right after visiting another, people notice.

Enjoy 4 minutes of David Gabriel-Georges being the best RB in the country pic.twitter.com/ZQIjihg7Qp — Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) May 7, 2026

The national read still leans toward Ohio State or Tennessee. Steve Wiltfong wrote Wednesday that the Buckeyes and Vols continue to battle for the No. 2 running back in the country, and both sides believe they can win out. Ohio State has been the long‑term favorite. Tennessee has surged thanks to strong relationships and confidence from Georges’ family.

“Ohio State and Tennessee continue to battle for David Gabriel Georges,” Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong wrote earlier Wednesday. I have a long-standing prediction in favor of the Buckeyes as they were the original front-runner for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout. But the Vols have more than closed the gap with his uncle telling Rivals last week that he believes Tennessee is out in front. Conversation continues with both the Buckeyes and Vols and confidence around both programs remains that they can sign the elite tailback.”

But Ole Miss is still in the final three. That alone keeps the door cracked open.

Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges on his Ohio State Official Visit 🌰 “They really want me to be a Buckeye,” he said. “They not only want to develop me as a football player, but as a man.”⁰https://t.co/LhL802rpFS https://t.co/v1LROTDXZX pic.twitter.com/RbiQHnMzgV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2026

Maybe the visit to Oxford went well enough to make this interesting. Maybe the Rebels did enough to stay in the fight until July 22, when Georges is scheduled to announce his decision. Maybe the combination of fit, opportunity and relationships gives Ole Miss a puncher’s chance.

What is clear is that Wednesday’s news reshaped the race.

Georgia is out. Ole Miss is still alive. And one of the best players in the 2027 class just made things a lot more interesting for the Rebels.

The finish line is coming fast. Now we wait to see whether that weekend in Oxford meant more than anyone expected.