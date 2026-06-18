Ole Miss Makes Final Three for Four-Star EDGE Antwan Jackson

Antwan Jackson has reached the finish line of his recruitment. The four‑star EDGE from Collierville has wrapped up his official visits, trimmed his list and is now staring at a decision that could come at any moment. His final three: Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri.

If you’ve followed this one at all, none of that should surprise you.

“I’m done right now,” Jackson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It’s Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri. Those are my top three schools, and I could decide on one soon.”

Jackson has been one of the most heavily recruited defensive players in the region, and the three programs left standing have been the most consistent throughout the process. Alabama has pushed from the start. Missouri made a real move this spring. And Ole Miss has been right there the entire way.

And honestly, the Rebels should feel pretty good about where they sit.

Jackson visited Oxford a week and a half ago, and the Rebels made sure he felt like a priority.

“It is definitely the relationships I built with the coaches up there and just the constant love they’ve been giving me and my family that Ole Miss high on my list,” he said. “They have made me feel important. I definitely feel like I’m a big priority for their recruiting class and for them as a team and as a defense.”

That’s the kind of language you want to hear if you’re Ole Miss. The staff has been consistent, present and intentional with him, and that matters when a player is weighing development, fit and opportunity.

Missouri got the final visit and impressed him.

“It was definitely a good visit,” Jackson said. “It’s a little better than what I thought it was going to be.”

The Tigers are real contenders, but they’re not a surprise addition. They’ve been in the mix for months. What matters for Ole Miss is that nothing about Jackson’s comments suggests the Rebels have slipped. If anything, they’ve held steady while others have surged and faded.

Alabama has recruited him relentlessly.

“They still recruit me the same. It has never stopped with Alabama,” Jackson said. “Alabama recruits me the hardest.”

That’s expected. It’s Alabama. But even with the Tide pushing, Jackson still doesn’t have a leader.

“I don’t have a true No. 1 right now,” he said. “It can be any day right now that I decide to commit.”

When a player is this close to a decision and still talking about Ole Miss the way Jackson does, that’s a good sign. The Rebels have been consistent, they’ve built real relationships and they’ve positioned themselves as a place where he can play early and develop.

Jackson’s final three is exactly what most analysts expected. Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri have been the most involved, and now they’re the only ones left.

The Rebels aren’t guaranteed anything, but they’re absolutely in this. They’ve done the work, they’ve built the trust and they’ve made Jackson feel like a priority. That’s all you can ask for at this stage.

A decision could come any day. And Ole Miss has every reason to believe it has a real shot.