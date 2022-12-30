HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 18

The bowl season has reached it final week with the two playoff games on December 31, as No.2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State to go to the National Championship.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following 11 games:

Oklahoma vs No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-it Bowl

No. 20 Texas vs No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl

Maryland vs No. 23 N C State in the Dukes Mayo Bowl

No. 21 Notre Dame vs No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

Iowa vs Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

No. 3 TCU vs No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal -Fiesta Bowl

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 1 Georgia in the CFP Semifinal -Peach Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs Purdue in the Citrus

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 120-36, Adam 112-41, Alyssa 109-46 James 108-47 and Davion 107-48.

Staff Report