Saturday, December 31, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 18

0
24

The bowl season has reached it final week with the two playoff games on December 31, as No.2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia plays No. 4 Ohio State to go to the National Championship.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following 11 games:

Oklahoma vs No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-it Bowl 

No. 20 Texas vs No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl

Maryland vs No. 23 N C State in the Dukes Mayo Bowl 

No. 21 Notre Dame vs No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl 

Iowa vs Kentucky in the Music City Bowl 

No. 3 TCU vs No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal -Fiesta Bowl 

No. 4 Ohio State vs No. 1 Georgia in the CFP Semifinal -Peach Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs Purdue in the Citrus 

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 120-36, Adam 112-41, Alyssa 109-46 James 108-47 and Davion 107-48. 

Staff Report

Previous article
Gibson Gift Names Gate 32 at Vaught-Hemingway
Next article
Top Local Stories in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles