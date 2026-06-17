Ole Miss Enters Critical Week for Three Priority 2027 Targets

Summer is when recruitments tighten, timelines speed up and staffs start figuring out who is truly in their corner.

Ole Miss is right in the middle of that cycle again, and three priority names are taking center stage this week.

Below is where things stand.

David Gabriel Georges, RB

The recruitment of five‑star running back David Gabriel Georges looks like it is narrowing to two programs. Ole Miss and Ohio State have positioned themselves best heading into the final stretch, and both staffs know how big this one is. Georges is one of the top prospects in the entire 2027 class and has the production to match it.

He visited Ole Miss with Baylor teammate and four‑star quarterback commit Keegan Croucher, spending much of the weekend with fellow target Mills‑Knight. Georges helped Baylor win a Division II‑AAA state championship last season and rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns. He picked up Tennessee Mr. Football honors, DII‑AAA East Region MVP and MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year.

He has already visited Tennessee this month and still has an official visit to Georgia on the schedule. His commitment is set for July 22 at Baylor School.

The industry predictions lean toward Ohio State. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Buckeyes insider Alex Gleitman have both logged RPM picks for the Buckeyes. Even so, Ole Miss still feels like it has a real shot to bring Georges to Oxford. The Rebels made an impression on his visit, and they are not out of this yet.

Tae Walden Jr., ATH

Four‑star athlete Tae Walden Jr. arrived in Oxford on Monday for his official visit, and Ole Miss would love nothing more than to close the deal before he leaves town. Walden is coming off an official visit to Georgia and has already been to Auburn and LSU. His final scheduled visit is to Oregon this weekend.

Auburn made a strong move earlier this month, and Oregon has been pushing hard too. Both programs, like Ole Miss, have made Walden a top priority in the 2027 class. The Rebels are hoping this visit can shift the momentum and maybe even shut things down early.

Walden is ranked No. 69 nationally, the No. 3 athlete in the class and the No. 4 player in Tennessee. He finished last season with 42 catches for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 1,460 all‑purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns. On defense, he added five interceptions and an eye‑popping 17 pass breakups. His father, Erik Walden, played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Cowboys in 2008.

Ole Miss has been steady in this recruitment. Now it needs to be convincing.

Dolph McDonald, CB

Three‑star cornerback Dolph McDonald has been one of the more methodical prospects on the board. He took several visits in April and May, then told Rebels247 he wanted to see a few campuses again before making a decision. He followed through, taking an SEC swing that included Arkansas, Ole Miss and an upcoming stop at Mississippi State.

McDonald has been on the Rebels’ radar since 2024, when former wide receivers coach George McDonald offered him. He has returned to Oxford multiple times and has built familiarity with the new staff. He is focused on playing cornerback at the next level, and coaches like his physicality and length even though he does not have prototypical size.

He has not named a top group publicly, but the visits tell the story. Ole Miss is in the mix. Arkansas and Mississippi State appear to round out the rest of his top group. He originally planned to commit on July 4, but that timeline may be speeding up.

The Morton native is ranked No. 69 among corners nationally and No. 22 in Mississippi. He is not a flashy recruit, but he is a steady one, and Ole Miss has done enough to stay in the picture.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class