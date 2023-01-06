HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 19

This week is the National Championship as No. 3 TCU will take on No. 1 Georgia to close out the 2022 College Football season.

We will also pick several NFL games over the weekend.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following seven games:

Kansas City vs Las Vegas

Tennessee vs Jacksonville

New England vs Buffalo

Baltimore vs Cincinnati

Dallas vs Washington

Minnesota vs Chicago

No. 3 TCU vs No.1 Georgia

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 126-41, Adam 117-47, Alyssa 116-50, James 111-55 and Davion 110-56.

Staff Report