HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 19

This week is the National Championship as No. 3 TCU will take on No. 1 Georgia to close out the 2022 College Football season.
We will also pick several NFL games over the weekend.
HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.
This week, the staff predicted who wins the following seven games:
Kansas City vs Las Vegas
Tennessee vs Jacksonville
New England vs Buffalo
Baltimore vs Cincinnati
Dallas vs Washington
Minnesota vs Chicago
No. 3 TCU vs No.1 Georgia
Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 126-41, Adam 117-47, Alyssa 116-50, James 111-55 and Davion 110-56.
Staff Report