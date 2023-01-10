Ole Miss Picks up Former Memphis Tight End Out of Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal on Monday.

Prieskorn made decision public on Twitter with “New Beginnings” tweet.

Prieskorn comes to the Rebels from the University of Memphis. This past 2022 season, he recorded 48 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

The Lake Orion, Michigan native played in 29 total games during his tenure with the Tigers with a total of 55 catches for 681 yards and seven touchdowns.