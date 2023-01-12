Thursday, January 12, 2023
HottyToddy.com Staff Picks NFL Playoffs First Round

This weekend the first round of the NFL Playoff gets underway as eight teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles received first-round byes in the playoffs.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following six games:

Seahawks vs 49ers

Chargers vs Jaguars

Dolphins vs Bills

Giants vs Vikings 

Ravens vs Bengals

Cowboys vs Buccaneers 

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 131-43, Adam 122-49, Alyssa 121-52, James 115-58 and Davion 115-58.

Staff Report

