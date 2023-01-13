Kiffin’s Contract

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

HottyToddy.com has received the terms of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics finalized a new deal on Nov. 29, 2022.

The new contract, which began Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will pay the following base salaries.

• 2023: $8,750,000

• 2024: $8,850,000

• 2025: $9,000,000

• 2026: $9,000,000

This past season, Kiffin’s base salary was $7,250,000. The Rebels finished the campaign with an 8-5 record and a 23-13 overall mark during his tenure.

The contract has retention incentive awards for December 2023 and 2024 of $250,000 and $150,000.

Kiffin will receive annual incentive awards of $150,000 after each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the regular season. Victories over non-conference Power 5 opponents will net him $100,000 per win, participation in the SEC Championship game will bring another $150,000, or if he leads the Rebels to win the SEC Championship game the payout will be $400,000.

Other incentives include:

• Postseason bowl participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game or their successors will be $50,000.

• Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Charlotte/Las Vegas) or their successors will be $100,000.

• Participation in the Citrus Bowl or its successor will be $125,000.

• Participation in any College Football Playoff (CFP) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi-final game will be $250,000

• Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000, or advance to the National Championship game will be $750,000, or $1,000,000 if the team wins the National Championship.

• Coach of the Year Awards will be $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year and $100,000 for National Coach of the Year.

• Academic incentives for a single year APR of 950-974 will $100,000 or single year APR of 975 or above will be $150,000.

The number of tickets that are sold above 30,000 up to above 40, 000 will include an additional award of $50,000 up to the maximum of $200,000.