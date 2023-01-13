Friday, January 13, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsFootball

Kiffin’s Contract

0
3

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

HottyToddy.com has received the terms of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics finalized a new deal on Nov. 29, 2022.

The new contract, which began Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will pay the following base salaries.

• 2023: $8,750,000 

• 2024: $8,850,000 

• 2025: $9,000,000 

• 2026: $9,000,000

This past season, Kiffin’s base salary was $7,250,000. The Rebels finished the campaign with an 8-5 record and a 23-13 overall mark during his tenure.

The contract has retention incentive awards for December 2023 and 2024 of $250,000 and $150,000.

Kiffin will receive annual incentive awards of $150,000 after each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the regular season. Victories over non-conference Power 5 opponents will net him $100,000 per win, participation in the SEC Championship game will bring another $150,000, or if he leads the Rebels to win the SEC Championship game the payout will be $400,000.

Other incentives include:

• Postseason bowl participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game or their successors will be $50,000. 

• Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty,  Charlotte/Las Vegas) or their successors will be $100,000. 

• Participation in the Citrus Bowl or its successor will be $125,000. 

• Participation in any College Football Playoff (CFP) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi-final game will be $250,000

• Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000, or advance to the National Championship game will be $750,000, or $1,000,000 if the team wins the National Championship. 

• Coach of the Year Awards will be $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year and $100,000 for National Coach of the Year. 

• Academic incentives for a single year APR of 950-974 will $100,000 or single year APR of 975 or  above will be $150,000. 

The number of tickets that are sold above 30,000 up to above 40, 000 will include an additional award of $50,000 up to the maximum of $200,000.

Previous article
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles