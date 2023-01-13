Ole Miss to Hire Pete Golding as Defensive Coordinator

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will hire Alabama’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding in the same role in Oxford, according to multiple published sources.

Golding is expected to be the next defensive coordinator for the Rebels, reported by ESPN’s Chris Low on Friday afternoon.

Golding will replace Chris Partridge, who has been with Kiffin for the past three seasons as co-defensive coordinator.

Golding has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for the past four seasons. This year the Crimson Tide defense allowed 18.2 points per game and ranked in the Top 20 in scoring defense. Golding helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship in 2020 when the team went 13-0.

Partridge arrived along with co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who is now at Texas A&M.

This past season, the Rebels defense allowed opponents to score 25.54 points per game. In Kiffin’s first season in 2020, the Rebels defense allowed 38.30 ppg. In 2021 the defense brought the points down to 24.69 ppg as the Ole Miss football program celebrated its first 10-win regular season.

Ole Miss opens the 2023 regular season against Mercer inside the Vaught on Sept. 2.