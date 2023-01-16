Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Final Day at Michigan Spring Invitational

Ole Miss women’s team wrapped up its final day at the Michigan Spring Invitational. The Rebels took home two wins in doubles against No. 20 Michigan and singles match against No. 24 Tennessee.

In singles action, junior Reka Zadori won her second match in as many days with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tennessee’s Cat Aulia. The No. 24 Volunteers played three top-100-ranked players.

Ole Miss moved to doubles play against No. 20 Michigan in the afternoon. Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize got it started, defeating Michigan’s Andrea Cerdan and Merri Kelly, 6-3. Zadori continued her great day, joining Ludmila Kareisova for a 7-5 doubles victory.

Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Rachel Krzyzak fought hard against the second-ranked double team in the nation. The Rebels, unfortunately, dropped the match, 7-5.

Ole Miss women’s tennis compete in their home opener next Sunday in a doubleheader against ETSU and North Alabama. The ETSU match will begin at 11 a.m. and the North Alabama match at 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports