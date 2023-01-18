Howard Transfers to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach is Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up quarterback Walker Howard out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Howard comes to Ole Miss from SEC West foe LSU after a year. He made his decision public on social media.

During the offseason the Rebels backup quarterback Luke Altmyer transfered to Illinois.

Over the weekend, Howard visited Ole Miss and TCU before making his decision about where to play.

Prior to arriving at LSU, the native of Lafayette, Louisiana, was a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2022. According to 247Sports, Howard was the number 6 quarterback and No. 6 player in the state of Louisiana overall.