HottyToddy.com Staff Picks NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

This weekend the NFL Playoffs reached the divisional round as teams try to get on step closer to playing for a Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field this weekend.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted who wins the following four games:

Jaguars vs Chiefs

Giants vs Eagles

Bengals vs Bills

Cowboys vs 49ers

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 135-44, Adam 127-50, Alyssa 124-55, James 119-60 and Davion 119-60.

Staff Report