Ole Miss Gets Spencer Sanders Out of the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

On Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels got former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Sanders out of the transfer portal.

Sanders made his announcement on Twitter.

"So you will find favor and good success in the sight of God and man.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

"

PROVERBS 3:4-6 @Hayesfawcett3 appreciate the edit pic.twitter.com/ImHDhOG7rH — Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) January 19, 2023

Sanders played in 43 games during his tenure at Oklahoma State and passed for over 9,550 yards during his career with 67 passing touchdowns. He also scored 18 touchdowns with his legs while with the Cowboys.

Last season, the Denton, Texas native, led OSU to a 7-6 season as he played in 10 games with 25 touchdowns (eight on the ground). Sanders passed for over 2,640 yards and ran for over 390 yards.

Sanders comes to Ole Miss joining Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard who came in on Wednesday.