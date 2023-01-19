Ole Miss Gets Spencer Sanders Out of the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
On Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels got former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Sanders out of the transfer portal.
Sanders made his announcement on Twitter.
Sanders played in 43 games during his tenure at Oklahoma State and passed for over 9,550 yards during his career with 67 passing touchdowns. He also scored 18 touchdowns with his legs while with the Cowboys.
Last season, the Denton, Texas native, led OSU to a 7-6 season as he played in 10 games with 25 touchdowns (eight on the ground). Sanders passed for over 2,640 yards and ran for over 390 yards.
Sanders comes to Ole Miss joining Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard who came in on Wednesday.