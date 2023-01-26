Ole Miss Softball Picked Tenth in 2023 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

The SEC announced the 2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Monday, with Ole Miss predicted to finish tenth in the league as voted on by the conference’s 13 head coaches.

Last season marked the Rebels’ sixth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and fourth 40-win season in program history. They garnered a 12-12 record in conference play, finishing eighth with series wins over South Carolina, #12 Tennessee, #16 Georgia and #19 Missouri. Heading into 2023, Ole Miss welcomed 12 newcomers to Oxford this fall, four transfers and eight freshmen, who will look to push and compete for playing time with the 15 returning letterwinners from a year ago.

Florida received five first-place votes and 134 points to lead the preseason poll. Tennessee followed, collecting three first-place votes and 126 points to finish in second place. Arkansas earned two five-place votes and 122 total points to take third place, while Alabama garnered 118 points to place fourth. LSU rounded out the top five with 87 points.

Ole Miss’ 2023 schedule features matchups with 16 teams from last season’s NCAA Tournament, including Florida and Oklahoma State from the 2022 Women’s College World Series, as well as the standard 24-game SEC schedule featuring eight-weekend series. The Rebels’ season kicks off on February 10 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

