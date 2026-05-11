Ole Miss Softball Carries Late Momentum Into NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss didn’t exactly cruise through the 2026 season, but the Rebels woke up Sunday with something every program wants this time of year: a spot in the NCAA Tournament and a little momentum to go with it.

The bracket dropped with Ole Miss headed to the Lubbock Regional, where they’ll open against Boston University on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

Texas Tech is the No. 11 national seed and the host, with Marist rounding out the field. It’s a fresh slate and a familiar stage for a program that’s now made 10 straight NCAA appearances under Jamie Trachsel.

This one might feel a little sweeter because of how the last two weeks unfolded. The regular season ended with a rivalry-series win over Mississippi State, the kind of weekend that steadied things after an uneven spring.

Then came the SEC Tournament, where Ole Miss knocked off Tennessee and reminded everyone that the Rebels can still throw a punch when it counts.

Now they’re stepping into another tournament where anything can happen, and they’ve got the kind of lineup that makes that more than a cliché.

Madi George and Persy Llamas have powered an offense that set a program record with 79 home runs. George owns 21 of those, breaking the single-season mark at Ole Miss and giving the Rebels a true middle-of-the-order threat when games tighten up.

Ole Miss hasn’t faced Boston University or Marist before, and the last meeting with Texas Tech came on the biggest stage of all at the 2025 Women’s College World Series.

That history doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does underline how far the program has come and how comfortable it’s become in these moments.

It wasn’t a perfect season. It didn’t need to be. The Rebels are in the field again, they’re playing their best softball in May, and they’ve earned another shot at making something unexpected happen.

Lubbock Regional

May 15

Game 1: 1 p.m. | No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Boston U. | ESPNU

Game 2: 3:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas Tech vs. Marist | ESPN+

May 16

Game 3: 2 p.m. | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2

Game 5: 7 p.m. | Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3

May 17