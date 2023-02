Ole Miss women’s tennis has rescheduled its previously postponed doubleheader against Tennessee State, and has cancelled its match against Kennesaw State originally scheduled for Feb. 24.



The Rebels will now face the Tennessee State Tigers on Sat., Feb. 25, with match times and location to be set at a later date.

Catch the Rebels at home on Saturday, February 11 against Belmont. The match will begin at 1 p.m. CT in William F. Galtney Tennis Center.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports