Rifle Adds Schleinkofer to 2023 Signing Class

Ole Miss rifle adds a second signee to the class of 2023 as head coach Marsha Beasley announced the signing of Gretchen Schleinkofer.



Schleinkofer comes to the Rebels from Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she is the team captain of The X Count club. Schleinkofer has been shooting for four years under coaches Gregg Rice and Daniel Shanebrook. Her career-highs are 595 in air rifle and 573 in smallbore.



Schleinkofer excelled in competitions during 2022, placing first in the Anshutz Open. She also competed in the Winter Air Gun Championships at Camp Perry. Schleinkofer fired a 621.5 the first day to be in sixth place. On day two, she shot a 617.4 to remain in the top-10 among 101 competitors.



She was also a model student, earning academic honors all four years. The Indiana native also participates in art club, D&D Club and volunteer services. Schleinkofer loves the campus of Ole Miss and the rifle team.



“The coaches were so open with me and took care to make sure that I had all the information needed to make my decision. With the success the coaches have experienced, I am confident I will grow,” says Schleinkofer. “The rifle team was also very welcoming. I could tell they have a strong connection and genuinely care for one another. And on top of that, the Ole Miss campus was beautiful and the people I met there were all so kind and welcoming.”



Schleinkofer is the daughter of Rob and Amber Schleinkofer. She has two sisters, Chloe and Piper Schleinkofer. She plans to major in computer science while pursuing a spot on the national team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports