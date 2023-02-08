Ole Miss Softball to Appear on National TV Nine Times in 2023

The SEC office and ESPN unveiled the conference softball TV schedule on Wednesday, with nine of Ole Miss’ games selected to be broadcasted to a national audience in 2023.



The Rebels will be featured on the SEC Network eight times during the season and once on ESPN2, with one contest from each conference series appearing on television. Additionally, the rest of the Rebels’ home slate will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.



Ole Miss first hits the national airwaves opening weekend of SEC play at Tennessee. The Rebels take on the Lady Vols Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. CT. After a week off of conference action, Ole Miss is set to play on SEC Network back-to-back Saturdays against LSU and at Auburn the following weekend.



In April, the Rebels will play their lone game of the season on ESPN2 against Kentucky at 3 p.m. and then follow it up with a pair of games on SEC Network the following weekend at Missouri.



Ole Miss then closes out its SEC slate with three straight Saturday contests on SEC Network against Texas A&M, at Florida and against Alabama.



National TV Games (CT)

Sunday, March 12 at Tennessee (11 a.m.) – SEC Network

Saturday, March 25 vs. LSU (6 p.m.) – SEC Network

Saturday, April 1 at Auburn (3 p.m.) – SEC Network

Sunday, April 9 vs. Kentucky (3 p.m.) – ESPN2

Sunday, April 16 at Missouri (3 p.m.) – SEC Network

Monday, April 17 at Missouri (6 p.m.) – SEC Network

Saturday, April 22 vs. Texas A&M (1 p.m.) – SEC Network

Saturday, April 29 vs. at Florida (2 p.m.) – SEC Network

Saturday, May 6 vs. Alabama (1 p.m.) – SEC Network

