Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Defeats Belmont

Ole Miss women’s tennis remained undefeated in home matches, sweeping Belmont, 4-0, on Saturday. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori continue to be at the fore front on the Rebels’ success.



As Kette ascends the singles lineup, the freshman still finds a way to come away with the win. Not only is the Germany native winning, she hasn’t given up a one set in dual matches. She is 5-0 in dual singles to start her young career. It the best start to a freshman career for a Rebel since Alexa Bortles in 2016-17.



Ole Miss (4-2, 0-0 SEC) struck quickly in doubles play when Ludmila Kareisova and Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher won 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. There were tight races at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, but Kette and Zadori came out on top, 6-4.



Zadori and Kette kept their foot on the pedal in singles play. Zadori finished first with a dominant, 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles. Kette followed closely behind as she moved up another spot in the lineup. At No. 4 singles, the freshman took home the victory by a score of 6-3, 6-2.



Kelsey Mize was battling in two sets and the rest of the lineup went three sets. It was Kareisova, who ended up sealing the Rebels victory over Belmont (2-5, 0-0 OVC). The sophomore from Czechia won the first set, 6-2, however went three sets after losing set two, 6-4. In the third set, Kareisova put her foot down with a 6-1 win.



The Rebels stay at home for a doubleheader against Tennessee State on Saturday, February 25. Ole Miss will play outdoors at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, weather permitting.

