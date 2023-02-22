Women’s Basketball’s Madison Scott Named to SEC Community Service Team

Madison Scott Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Junior forward Madison Scott was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team for the first time in her career, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.



A member of the Ole Miss student‐athlete advisory committee, Scott partnered with Ashley Homestore’s Hope to Dream event in providing 50 beds in Tunica, Quitman and Lafayette counties. She also assisted with local Morning Carpool’s in local elementary schools around the area while greeting children exiting the carpool line and busses and worked with Reading with the Rebels in visiting local elementary schools in the Lafayette and Oxford area where she read and engaged with children in the classrooms. She was a team member in the Jackson, Miss. Water Crisis Collection in assisting in the collection of over 10,000 water bottles for the city as they were battling their water crisis.



Scott also joined the Ole Miss women’s basketball team in supporting campus Panhellenic chapters in their imitative to raise awareness to the campus and the community on the importance of cancer. In addition, she worked with the Feed the ‘Sip team in the collection of over 7,000 non‐ perishable food items to children in Tunica and Quitman county. While in the Bahamas, helped with a basketball clinic and reading with the Rebels session at the St. Francis and Joseph School in Nassau, Bahamas. She worked to help collect over 500 hygiene products on road trips as a part of the Hygiene Hijack team. Scott is also a member of the CASA Adopt‐a‐Child team in providing Christmas items for six foster children.



On the court, Scott has shined in her third year with the Rebels averaging 11.3 points per game and leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 boards per contest. Scott has tallied nine double-doubles this year, while also setting an SJB Pavilion single-game record with 17 rebounds against Jacksonville.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports