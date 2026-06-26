Budd Clark Arrives at Ole Miss With One Priority: Winning

Adam “Budd” Clark didn’t need much time to make his presence felt in Oxford.

At a media availability earlier this week, Chris Beard talked about him the way coaches talk about players who shape programs, not just rosters. The message was clear: Clark brings the mentality, toughness and edge Beard wants Ole Miss basketball to reflect.

“The main thing Bud and I talked about during the recruiting process was winning. I remember him talking about winning in the first sentence of our first conversation. That continues today when we get back on the court this afternoon,” Beard said. “He’s not only a winner. That is literally what Bud is about.”

That line set the tone for everything Beard said afterward.

Clark’s résumé backs it up. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season at Seton Hall and earned second‑team All‑Big East honors. Before that, he was one of the most productive scorers in the country at Merrimack, averaging 19.8 points per game and finishing 23rd nationally.

Indiana and Kentucky both reached out when he entered the portal. He had options. Now he’s at Ole Miss, and will likely running the offense in the fall.

Clark’s confidence comes from years of proving himself. He grew up in Philadelphia, and he carries that identity with him.

“Being from Philadelphia is tough. We carry a lot of grit on our shoulders,” Clark said. “I feel like I’m the best player on the court, no matter who else is out there. It’s about having a dog mentality.”

That grit is exactly what Beard wants in his backcourt. Clark isn’t the biggest guard in the SEC, but he doesn’t play small. He plays like someone who has been told he couldn’t do this at every level and decided to answer it every time.

This season he’ll get to prove it against some of the best competition in the nation.

“I can’t wait to play against all the best guards in the country and show what I can do,” he said.

That mentality is why Beard trusts him. It’s why he believes Clark can lead. It’s why he kept returning to the idea that Clark has already been through real battles. Beard talked about him like a veteran who understands pace, pressure and responsibility.

“I have great respect for the way he played last year. He was a big part of a winning team and played for a coach who is really good at what he does,” Beard said. “He has been coached before. He has led a team before. He knows what he’s doing. We’re honored to have his talents here. I’m looking forward to the ride and the journey with him.”

That matters for a team that wants to play with purpose. It matters even more for a program that wants its point guard to set the tone every day, not just on game nights.

Clark’s scoring will show up. His passing will show up. His toughness will show up even more. Beard said Clark will have 30‑point nights and 10‑point nights, and both will be fine as long as Ole Miss wins. Clark echoed that mindset. Winning is the priority. Everything else follows.

If Ole Miss takes a step forward this season, it will look a lot like the way Budd Clark plays: tough, fearless and convinced he belongs on any court in the country.