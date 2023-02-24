Matthew Murrell Named Finalist for Howell Trophy

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced their finalists for the 2023 Howell Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort, selecting Ole Miss junior guard Matthew Murrell as one the three for the award. The Howell Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player in the state of Mississippi and is named after Bailey Howell.

Leading the team in scoring with an average of 14.7 points per game, Murrell has been a key player for the Rebels this season, also ranking fourth in rebounds per game at 3.6, leading the team in assists with 64, and ranking second in steals with 29. The Memphis, Tenn. native has been the top scorer for Ole Miss in 14 games this year and has eclipsed 20 points seven times.

Murrell is joined by Tolu Smith of Mississippi State and Austin Crowley of Southern Miss as the three finalists for the award.

The finalists were selected by a panel of statewide media who cover college basketball, with the same panel tasked to select this year’s winner which will be announced during a luncheon and presentation on March 6 at the Golden Moon Casino and Pearl River Resort. The event is open to the public and tickets are available to purchase online.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports