Ole Miss’ Angel Baker Tabbed as a 2023 Gillom Trophy Finalist

As the regular season winds down, postseason honors begin to trickle in as senior guard Angel Baker was named as one of three finalists for the 2023 Gillom Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pear River Resort. The award will be presented at a luncheon held at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort on March 6.



The Gillom trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women’s basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss All-American Peggie Gillom-Granderson. Shakira Austin received the award the last two seasons, to break the string of six straight winners from Mississippi State. Baker is joined by Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter and Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis as the three finalists.



In her second season with the Rebels and as the reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year, Baker has been a key piece of the resurgence of Ole Miss women’s basketball. The Indianapolis, Ind. native leads the Rebels with 15.2 points per game and seven 20-point outings. Baker recently eclipsed the 2,000 career-point mark to become one of four in Rebel history to reach the milestone.



