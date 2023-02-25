Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Faces Alabama on the Road in Regular Season Finale

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team travels over to Tuscaloosa on Sunday to face the Alabama Crimson Tide to close out the 2023 regular season. The tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and can be seen on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss rolls into this matchup with a 21-7 overall record and a 10-5 mark in the SEC. Ole Miss is coming off a 72-64 win over Missouri on Thursday. The win over the Tigers gave the Rebels back-to-back 10-win seasons in the SEC and the first time in consecutive seasons in program history. The third double-digit winning season in conference action was 1991-92 as they went a perfect 11-0.

On Thursday, against Missouri, the Rebels were led by senior Angel Baker with 19 points. Two of her teammates joined her in double figures Myah Taylor (17) and Madison Scott (12).

This season, Baker leads the Rebels in scoring averaging 15.2 points per game. As a team, Ole Miss averages 70.1 ppg.

The Rebels’ defense makes it difficult for their opponents to score as they hold them to 55.9 a night.

Alabama heads into Sunday’s matchup at 9-6 in SEC play with one last chance to make a statement.

The Crimson Tide remains the top team in the conference in 3-point FG percentage, hitting triples at a rate of 38.4%. As a team, Alabama currently averages 9.00 made threes a game.

Fifth-year Brittany Davis ranks fourth in the SEC, averaging 17.8 points per game. From deep, Aaliyah Nye is second in the conference with an average of 2.4 makes per game from beyond the arc.

Around the rim, Jada Rice leads the conference and ranks 12th with 62 blocks this season.

Despite the Crimson Tide claiming this season’s previous meeting, all-time Ole Miss leads 36-28 dating back to 1977. Ole Miss has taken two of the last three matchups, including the last in Tuscaloosa with a 67-62 victory in 2021.

Ole Miss has taken 12 contests in Tuscaloosa, while Alabama has won 18 meetings on its home court.

In the previous matchup, Ole Miss came up just short in a five-point loss from the SJB Pavilion. Destiny Salary came off the bench to lead the Rebels with 16 points, followed by Madison Scott with 11 points and 14 rebounds.