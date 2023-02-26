Ole Miss Looks for New Head Basketball Coach

By Ryan Hunt

HottyToddy Intern

On Friday, Ole Miss AD Keith Carter announced a nationwide search to find a new head men’s basketball coach after mutually agreeing to part ways with Kermit Davis, who went 74-79 over the last five seasons.

Rebel assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. But following an 82-69 win over LSU on Saturday night, he looks to be a favorite among players and fans in attendance.

Among others thrown into the pool of names are Chris Beard and Rick Pitino as possible candidates to take the helm for the Rebels next season.

Beard, a former head coach at Texas and Texas Tech, looks to be a strong candidate. With his uptempo offense, stellar record of 112-55 at Texas Tech, and advancing to the National Championship game in 2019, he could be a great fit for the Rebels. A serious challenge that may affect Beard’s chances are allegations of domestic violence that he faced earlier this year.

Pitino, Godfather of hardnose basketball, looks to get back into power 5 basketball after coaching at Iona for the past three seasons. His record speaks for itself, winning more than 800 games, reaching six Final Fours, and winning National Championships at both Louisville and Kentucky. Pitino would be great for recruiting and bring a major name to Oxford.

Keith Carter will have a difficult job deciding who will take the helm next winter, but Rebel fans are excited to see what the future holds for Ole Miss men’s basketball.