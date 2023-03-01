Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Loses Battle with No. 24 Texas A&M 69-61

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Leading for a majority of the first half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team surrendered the lead right before the break, battling throughout before ultimately falling short 69-61 to No. 24 Texas A&M on Tuesday night in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels (11-19, 3-14 SEC) got it started on senior night with a three from Robert Allen, before taking an 11-point lead at 14:28 on the clock. A three by Matthew Murrell put Ole Miss up 12, their largest lead of the game, before the Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC) began to climb back. With 8:18 left in the first half, Texas A&M evened the score at 20 points, eventually taking a six-point advantage into the midway break.

Trailing by 10 early in the second half, the Rebels got it within two on back-to-back threes from Murrell and TJ Caldwell. However, the Aggies were able to stave off the Ole Miss comeback attempt.

Murrell set a season-high for points with 26 for the Rebels, connecting on a career-high eight three pointers. The junior guard tied the SJB Pavilion record for threes in a game, and is tied for the third-most makes from deep in a game in school history, with the most recent being Breein Tyree in December 2019. The Aggies were led by Tyrece Radford with 13 points.

The Rebels will take on Missouri next in their regular season finale, traveling to Columbus for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday, March 4 on the SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports