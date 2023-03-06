Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Angel Baker Awarded the 2023 Gillom Trophy

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Honors continue to roll in for Rebel senior guard Angel Baker, as the First Team All-SEC member was awarded with the 2023 Gillom Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort on Monday afternoon. The Gillom Trophy comes back to Ole Miss for the third season in a row with Baker taking home the honor.

The Gillom trophy has been presented annually since 2008 to the most outstanding women’s basketball player in the state, in honor of Ole Miss All-American Peggie Gillom-Granderson. Baker was joined Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter and Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis as the three finalists.

Since transferring to Ole Miss in 2021, Baker has honed her craft to become one of the best players in the SEC. In her second season with the Rebels, Baker leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points per game and eight 20-point outings this season. Baker recently surpassed the 2,000 career-scoring mark to become one of four to don a Rebel uniform to eclipse the milestone.

Following up her SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year season in 2022, Baker elevated her game to increase her scoring by 36% and assist the Rebels to program best marks as a team. Ole Miss reached 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. In SEC play, the Rebels tied a program best with 11 wins in conference and reached the SEC Tournament Semifinals for the second year in a row.

Ole Miss looks to hear its name called for its second straight NCAA Tournament berth on Selection Sunday (March 12) at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports