Ole Miss Welcomes Southern Miss to Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

The No. 4 Ole Miss baseball team returns home this evening to play host to the No. 22 Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a midweek game. The first pitch at Swayze Field is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (10-2, 0-0 SEC) comes into the game after winning the Cambria College Classic last weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota by beating then No. 18 Maryland (5-1), Minnesota (9-7) and Nebraska (14-5). The Rebels are currently 5-1 against the Big Ten Conference.

Last week, Ethan Groff hit .476 with 11 RBI, seven runs scored, two home runs, and two stolen bases. He hit .500 (7-for-14) at the Cambria College Classic and was named MVP of the tournament.

Southern Miss rolls into Oxford with an 8-3 overall record and riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping Dallas Baptist over the weekend at Pete Taylor Park.

This season, the Golden Eagles are led at the plate by junior Slade Wilks who is hitting .455 with two home runs, five doubles, five RBIs and 26 total bases.

The pitching matchup for this game will showcase the arms of right-hander Colby Allen for the Golden Eagles. Allen is 0-0 on the season with a 16.20 ERA, no walks given up and struck out three batters. Coach Mike Bianco will send RHP JT Quinn out to the mound for the Rebels. This season, Quinn is 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA while giving up eight walks to 14 strikeouts.

When Ole Miss and Southern Miss step on the diamond it will be the first matchup since the Hattiesburg Super Regional last season.