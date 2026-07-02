Where Former Ole Miss Baseball Players Stand at Midseason

The MLB season is roughly halfway completed and there have been some recent changes to the list of former Ole Miss plaers in the big leagues.

Pitcher Drew Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs last week after being designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Los Angeles Angels. He was assigned to the Cubs’ Triple-A team in Iowa on June 28.

The number of Rebels in the majors remains at six though, thanks to Jacob Waguespack’s trade and subsequent call up to the big leagues in early June. Milwaukee traded Waguespack to Detroit on June 10 and was added to the MLB roster after a quick stop in Triple-A.

Here’s how all of the ex-Rebels have performed this season, including both major and minor leaguers. All stats are through July 1.

MLB

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Iowa Cubs (AAA)

Record: 0-3 ERA: 5.01 G: 25 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 23.1 K: 16 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.59

Note: Pomeranz accumulated those statistics with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels designated him for assignment June 15 and released him June 18. He signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago Cubs on June 22 and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa on June 28.

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .254 AB: 189 H: 48 R: 20 2B: 10 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 17 BB: 5 SB: 0 OPS: .620

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 5-1 ERA: 1.97 G: 27 GS: 2 SV: 1 IP: 32.0 K: 31 BB: 13 WHIP: 1.09

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund remains on the 60-day injured list and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. He underwent left hip surgery May 19 that included a labral repair and cartilage debridement to address femoroacetabular impingement. The Athletics hope he can recover in time for 2027 spring training.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur remains on the 60-day injured list and has not appeared in a game this season. He underwent another right elbow procedure May 22 because of continued soreness and inflammation. No timetable has been announced for his return.

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Chicago White Sox

AVG: .253 AB: 75 H: 19 R: 11 2B: 4 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 17 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .728

Note: Gonzalez was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on May 30. His 2026 MiLB line was: AVG: .317 AB: 199 H: 63 R: 42 HR: 19 RBI: 62 SB: 8 OPS: 1.087

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Detroit Tigers

2026 MiLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.66 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 21.2 K: 33 WHIP: 1.20

2026 MLB: Record: 0-0 ERA: 1.86 G: 7 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 9.2 K: 7 WHIP: 0.72

Note: The Milwaukee Brewers traded Waguespack to Detroit on June 10. He briefly joined Triple-A Toledo before the Tigers selected his contract June 12.

Minor Leagues

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .213 AB: 188 H: 40 R: 21 HR: 7 RBI: 32 SB: 1 OPS: .672

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Iowa Cubs (AAA Chicago NL)

0-4 ERA: 10.13 G: 14 GS: 9 SV: 0 IP: 42.2 K: 48 WHIP: 2.13

Note: The Cubs designated Nikhazy for assignment June 15 before outrighting him to Triple-A Iowa on June 17. He remains active with the Iowa Cubs.

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Record: 1-3 ERA: 7.17 G: 34 GS: 1 SV: 4 IP: 37.2 K: 34 WHIP: 1.62

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .288 AB: 198 H: 57 R: 38 HR: 12 RBI: 32 SB: 6 OPS: .875

Note: Alderman was activated from Jacksonville’s 7-day injured list June 16 and is currently active.

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Note: Elko remains on the 60-day injured list and does not have a 2026 MiLB stat line listed.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 1-4 ERA: 6.20 G: 15 GS: 14 SV: 0 IP: 61.0 K: 59 WHIP: 1.64

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .223 AB: 112 H: 25 R: 15 HR: 4 RBI: 22 SB: 1 OPS: .694

Note: Harris is currently listed on Birmingham’s 7-day injured list.

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (AA New York AL)

Record: 4-3 ERA: 4.82 G: 14 GS: 10 SV: 0 IP: 52.1 K: 78 WHIP: 1.26

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pittsburgh)

Record: 3-0 ERA: 2.74 G: 15 GS: 2 SV: 1 IP: 23.0 K: 25 WHIP: 1.04

Note: Diamond was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 9.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.76 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 3 IP: 28.1 K: 31 WHIP: 1.27

Note: Mallitz is active after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list April 23.

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Note: Ross is listed as active with Wilmington, but MiLB does not list a 2026 stat line for him.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 2-4 ERA: 4.56 G: 15 GS: 13 SV: 0 IP: 53.1 K: 47 WHIP: 1.31

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Record: 4-5 ERA: 4.14 G: 15 GS: 14 SV: 0 IP: 74.0 K: 72 WHIP: 1.26

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 1-1 ERA: 1.90 G: 23 GS: 0 SV: 11 IP: 23.2 K: 28 WHIP: 1.31

Luke Hill | Infielder | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

AVG: .257 AB: 191 H: 49 R: 43 HR: 11 RBI: 45 SB: 9 OPS: .914

Note: Hill was promoted from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on June 2. Akron placed him on the 7-day injured list June 30.

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Peoria Chiefs (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 2-2 ERA: 5.83 G: 25 GS: 0 SV: 5 IP: 29.1 K: 37 WHIP: 1.57

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Record: 2-3 ERA: 3.29 G: 26 GS: 0 SV: 6 IP: 38.1 K: 49 WHIP: 1.23

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (A Cleveland)

Record: 1-3 ERA: 5.27 G: 13 GS: 7 SV: 0 IP: 56.1 K: 62 WHIP: 1.35

Note: McCausland was promoted from Single-A Hill City to High-A Lake County on June 22.

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (A Cincinnati)