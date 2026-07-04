Ole Miss’ Latest Portal Addition Fits an Obvious Roster Need

Ole Miss keeps stacking pieces for 2027, and the latest one feels like it could solve a pretty big question on the roster.

Former Clemson infielder Jason Fultz committed to the Rebels out of the transfer portal, giving Mike Bianco another young hitter with a defensive profile that naturally points toward one spot.

Third base.

Excited to announce my commitment to Ole Miss! Thank you to the Ole Miss coaching staff, my family, coaches, and friends for their support in this process! pic.twitter.com/tB4XQcpYL8 — Jason Fultz (@Jfultz55) July 2, 2026

It’s way too early to crown him the replacement for Judd Utermark, but the fit is hard to ignore. Fultz spent most of his freshman season at Clemson holding down the hot corner, starting 30 games there and earning the trust of a coaching staff that doesn’t hand out that job lightly.

Ole Miss just watched its all‑time home run king move on, and now a young, steady defender with three years of eligibility walks through the door.

That’s the kind of timing coaches appreciate.

Fultz arrives with more experience than most freshmen. He played in 40 games for Clemson, started 34 and handled himself well in the ACC. His offensive numbers weren’t loud, but they were telling. A .231 average doesn’t jump off the page, but a .408 on‑base percentage does. He walked 24 times in 108 at‑bats, worked deep counts and showed the kind of patience that usually takes players a year or two to develop.

Ole Miss has spent the offseason looking for hitters who can extend at‑bats and make pitchers work. Fultz fits that mold. He doesn’t chase much, he sees pitches and he forces mistakes. Even when the hits weren’t falling, he found ways to get on base.

Defensively, he’s already proven he can handle third. Strong arm, clean hands, good instincts. Clemson trusted him there from day one, and he rewarded them with steady play. That matters for a team replacing a cornerstone player.

Ole Miss doesn’t need someone to replicate Utermark’s power. It needs someone who can stabilize the position and grow into whatever the bat becomes.

And there’s upside in that bat. Fultz was a well‑regarded prospect coming out of P27 Academy, praised for his compact swing and projectable strength. He’s still only entering his sophomore season. There’s room for development, and Ole Miss has shown it can help young hitters take real steps forward.

His commitment also fits the broader pattern of what Bianco has been doing.

The Rebels have targeted younger transfers who can contribute now and stick around long enough to become foundational pieces. Fultz checks every box there. Three years of eligibility. Power Four experience. Defensive versatility. Patience at the plate.

Where he ultimately lands on the field will depend on how the rest of the roster shakes out, but the early guess is obvious. Ole Miss needed a candidate to take over at third base. Fultz walks in with the résumé for it.

It’s a smart addition, and it might end up being one of the more important ones of the summer.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers