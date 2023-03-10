Ole Miss’ Lignell Tabbed to First Spring ANNIKA Award Watch List

Andrea Lignell Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s golf senior Andrea Lignell has been named to the first spring watch list for the ANNIKA Award, as announced by Golfweek and the Golf Channel on Thursday.

Lignell was one of 15 of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golfers named to the prestigious award’s first watch list of the spring season.

The ANNIKA Award, presented by Stifel, is awarded annually to the most outstanding women’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media.

Lignell has been on a tear for the Rebels this season, earning a Top 3 finish in five out of her seven tournament appearances for the team. Amongst those finishes were Lignell’s first two collegiate medalist finishes in the fall, with her capturing the individual titles at the Cougar Classic and The Ally.

Lignell is now just the second Rebel to have won multiple individual tournament titles in the same season, joining Julia Johnson who also won two tournaments during the 2017-18 season. Lignell is just two more wins away from tying Johnson for the most career tournament wins, with Johnson sitting at four all-time.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native currently leads the way for the Rebels when it comes to stroke average, currently holding an average of 71.00 to rank fifth in the SEC. Lignell has also garnered recognition in the form of rankings this season, as the senior currently holds the No. 3 spot in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin NCAA Individual Rankings and the No. 8 spot in the Golfstat Individual Rankings.

Lignell already has one program record under her belt, now holding sole possession for most rounds in the 60s in a single season with nine on the year after posting two 67s at the Gators Invitational last weekend. The senior has also posted a total of 13 rounds of par or better golf on the year, ranking third on the program’s single-season record book in that stat.

Behind Lignell, the Rebels have also found team success on the golf course by capturing two team tournament victories in the 2022-23 season. The team is currently pacing at a 292.56 stroke average per round, a mark that would rank as the third-best in program history if the season were to end today.

Lignell and the rest of the Rebel team now head to the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia. The Rebels will be looking to defend their title from the 2021-22 season March 11-12 at the Forest Hills Golf Club.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports