Ole Miss Takes Series from Purdue, 7-6

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Kemp Alderman walks game off for the Rebels to take the series from Purdue. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

No. 4 Ole Miss takes the series from the Purdue Boilermakers 7-6 in walk-off fashion on a home run in the tenth by Kemp Alderman

Ole Miss’ (13-2) offense continued to be hot at the plate with four home runs in the afternoon by Alderman, Peyton Chatagnier and TJ McCants.

For the second straight game, Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead over the Boilermakers after Jacob Gonzalez led the home half of the first off with a hit and a walk given to Ethan Groff who both came in on a base knock by Alderman.

The Rebels starter Grayson Sauiner surrendered four runs to the Boilermakers in the second that was capped off by a three-run shot by Paul Toetz.

Saunier settled in for the next two frames as he didn’t allow the Boilermakers to score a run.

Alderman tied the game in the third on a two-run blast in the fans in left. The home run brought Calvin Harris home from first.

The Rebels regained the lead on the solo home run by Chatagnier as Ole Miss went up 5-4 in the fourth.

Coach Mike Bianco made a call to the bullpen in the fifth for Jordan Vera.

Saunier worked 4.0 complete innings and surrendered four runs on two hits with four walks and a strikeout.

Vera came in and tossed a 1.1 innings with no runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Purdue (8-6) got a double in the sixth by Jake Parr then Bianco made the call to the pen for Sam Tookoian. He worked 1.2 innings against the Boilermakers and retired two by strikeout.

In the seventh, Ole Miss extended its lead on a solo home run by McCants to go up 6-4 over the Boilermakers.

Ole Miss brought Mason Nichols in to face the Purdue sluggers in the eighth and Joe Stevens hit a solo home run. A throwing error on Ethan Lege knotted the game at 6-6.

The Rebels had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and Harris at the plate. Harris grounded out second to end the frame.

Nichols (1-0) worked 3.0 complete innings and surrendered two runs on two hits to pick up the win.

Alderman finished the day going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Ole Miss will look to go for the sweep on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.