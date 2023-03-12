Let’s Dance! Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Earns Second Straight Trip to NCAA Tournament

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

For the second straight season, Ole Miss women’s basketball is once again dancing, earning an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday. In its 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, the eighth seeded Rebels have been slotted in the Seattle region and begin tournament play in a first-round matchup in Stanford, Calif., against ninth seeded Gonzaga.



After making its first appearance in 15 seasons last year, Ole Miss has reasserted itself onto the national stage with back-to-back 20-win seasons and tied a program best with 11-wins in SEC play. In her fifth year at the helm of the Rebels, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has turned Ole Miss into a force to be reckoned with, finishing in the top-four of the SEC standings the last two seasons. Under her tutelage, McPhee-McCuin has also developed Angel Baker into a First Team All-SEC guard and Madison Scott into an SEC All-Defensive Team forward.



Ole Miss is one of 35 programs nationally with 19 or more NCAA Tournament appearances, making 10 Sweet Sixteens and advancing to five Elite Eights. Nine Rebels boast NCAA Tournament experience, with McPhee-McCuin making her third trip to the big dance.



The Rebels open tournament play against the Zags from Maples Pavilion on Friday (March 17) with time and television designated to be announced.

