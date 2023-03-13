The 2023 Oxford Film Fest Announced Award-Winning Films

The Lyric Oxford hosted events during the 2023 OFF. Photo by Joey Brent

The 2023 Oxford Film Festival announced the award-winning films and filmmakers at the conclusion of this year’s edition of the film festival.

G.B. Shannon’s “Show Business Is My Life (But I Can’t Prove It)” won Best Documentary Feature which included a $250 Cash Prize and three days post-production Audio 7.1 Atmos from Taproot Audio.

Jasmín Mara López’s “Silent Beauty” received an Honorable Mention in the category.

Mike Cheslik’s “Hundreds of Beavers” was named Best Narrative Feature and received a $10,000 camera rental package from Panavision, three days of Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos from Taproot Audio and editing consultation from Joe Shapaerio.

Johanna Putnam’s “Shudderbugs” was cited for a Special Jury Mention for Microbudget Savvy.

Michael Stevantoni and Strack Azar’s “The Banality,” and Kelly Duane de la Vega and Zandashé Brown’s “In the Bones” tied for Best Mississippi Feature, with both films receiving a $250 Cash Prize and three days of Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos from Taproot Audio. Honorable Mentions in the category went to Roderick Red’s “The Defenders: How Lawyers Protected the Movement,” and Mark Williams’ “The Journey of Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo.”

Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Matt Wymer said the awards ceremony was a wonderful culmination of the 20th Anniversary edition.

“The party started on Wednesday and continued to the end of Sunday as we celebrated the spirit of going to the movies all weekend long,” Wymer said. “We are proud of the prize packages we include with our awards. They are designed to help our filmmakers make their next project and will continue to grow toward that goal.”

Best LGBTQIA Film went to Michelle Ehlen’s “Maybe Someday,” with Matt Nadel and Megan Plotka’s “CANS Can’t Stand” getting a Special Jury Mention for Social Advocacy.

Parties were a primary focus of this year’s edition, with highlights including creatively themed and musically-infused parties and special events starting with a 20th Birthday Party with kid party games, balloon animals and a birthday cake contest which also included a free screening of Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb’s festival hit, “Butterfly in the Sky.”

A Music Video Block Party featuring some of Oxford’s best night spots included live music performances from bands whose music videos screened at the film festival. “Faulking Around Friday,” included books and whiskey at the Historic Ceder Oaks. The BIOXbuster Video Party celebrated the days of enjoying films on VHS along with Laser Tag, music and more.

The Oxford Film Festival also offered free Science on Screen events which are an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, as well as free sensory screenings sponsored by the Mississippi Commission of Developmental Disability.

2023 OXFORD FF AWARD-WINNING FILMS AND FILMMAKERS

Feature Film Awards

Show Business Is My Life (But I Can’t Prove It) – BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

A Film about Gary Mule Deer

Director: G.B. Shannon

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Silent Beauty – HONORABLE MENTION

Director: Jasmín Mara López

Hundreds of Beavers – BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE

Director: Mike Cheslik

$10,000 camera rental package from Panavision

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Editing Consultation (Joe Shapaerio)

Shudderbugs – SPECIAL JURY MENTION (Microbudget Savvy)

Director: Johanna Putnam

The Banality – BEST MISSISSIPPI FEATURE (TIE)

Directors: Michael Stevantoni, Strack Azar

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

In the Bones – BEST MISSISSIPPI FEATURE (TIE)

Directors: Kelly Duane de la Vega, Zandashé Brown

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

The Defenders: How Lawyers Protected the Movement – HONORABLE MENTION

Director: Roderick Red

The Journey of Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo – HONORABLE MENTION

Director: Mark Williams

Short Films; Music Video Awards

Krush The Wrestler – BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT (TIE)

Director: Alex Megaro

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Slice – BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT (TIE)

Director: Zaire Love

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Coup de Grace – BEST NARRATIVE SHORT

Directors: Amanda Fallon Smith, Colin Babcock

$10,000 camera rental package from Panavision

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Editing Consultation (Joe Shapaerio)

Dateleap – HONORABLE MENTION

Director: Jack Evans

Rear – BEST MISSISSIPPI NARRATIVE SHORT

Director: Edward Worthy

$10,000 camera rental package from Panavision

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Editing Consultation (Joe Shapaerio)

The Hollidays in Mississippi – BEST MISSISSIPPI DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Director: Christina Huff

Ray Kincaid: Scatter Brain Freestyle – BEST MISSISSIPPI MUSIC VIDEO

Director: Kira Cummings

Record Deal (Little Elephant Custom Vinyl)

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Heart in a Notebook – HONORABLE MENTION

Directors: Rory Ledbetter, Danny Klimetz

Maybe Someday BEST LGBTQIA FILM

Director: Michelle Ehlen

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

CANS Can’t Stand – SPECIAL JURY MENTION (Social Advocacy)

Directors: Matt Nadel, Megan Plotka

My Dear Son – BEST FEST FORWARD FILM

Director: Wing Yan Lilian Fu

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Inner Wound Real – RUNNER UP

Director: Carrie Hawks

I still haven’t found what I’m looking for. – BEST COMEDY SHORT

Director: Steve Collins

$250 Cash Prize

3 Days Post-Production Audio 7.1 Atmos (Taproot Audio)

Angle of Attack – HONORABLE MENTION

Director: Russell Leigh Sharman

Courtesy of the OFF