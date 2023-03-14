Chris Beard Introduced as the New Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Coach

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Adam Brown

Ole Miss introduced its newest men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard to fans inside the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday.

“I can’t tell you how excited, honored, appreciate, humbled and how ready I am to get to work to be here,” Beard said. “To start our journey here in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion is literally one of the best on-campus basketball facilities in all of college basketball.

Beard was formally announced on Monday as the 23rd head coach of the program.

“Simply stated one of the reasons I took this job is the talent on the roster and the coaching staff,” Beard said. “I look forward working with many of these guys.”

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter introduced Beard to the fans.

“Our student-athletes deserve the best coach and today they got it,” Carter said. “Rebel Nation deserves March Madness and now they are getting it. The program deserves a championship and today we are introducing a leader with a track record of competing at that level.”

Carter added at the start of the coaching search process we needed to be bold and “Chris Beard coaches bold teams”.



Beard has led three different programs to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, including an appearance in the 2019 National Championship game and Elite Eight run the year before at Texas Tech. As a head coach, he owns a 237-98 record for one of the top winning percentages among active coaches in the nation at 70.7 percent. Beard also owns a career mark of 11-5 at the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by a perfect 5-0 record in the opening round.

In 2019, he was named the national coach of the year.

Beard’s contract starts out at 3,250,000.00 this first year in a four year deal. Each year it will increase by 100,000.

Beard will also get incentives annually

Annual Incentive Awards:

Athletics Achievements:

SEC Coach of the Year (AP or SEC Coaches) – $50,000

SEC Regular Season Top 4 Record (including ties) – $100,000; or SEC Regular Season Championship (including ties) – $150,000

SEC Tournament Championship Finals – $25,000; or

SEC Tournament Championship – $50,000

National Coach of the Year – $75,000*

NCAA Tournament Appearance – $50,000

NCAA Tournament Wins – $25,000 per win; or NCAA Final 4 Appearance – $125,000; or

NCAA Team Championship – $250,000

Academic Achievements:

Single Year APR: 950-969 – $50,000; or

Single Year APR: 970 – $75,000

Attendance/Season Tickets Incentives:

5,000 season tickets sold OR average actual attendance of 7,000 – $50,000; or

6,000 season tickets or more sold OR average