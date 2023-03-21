No. 13 Ole Miss Plays Host to Arkansas Pine Bluff

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

No. 13 Ole Miss baseball team returns to action this evening as they play host to the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Swayze Field. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (14-6, 0-3 SEC) looks to bounce back after a tough stretch last week as they dropped all four games to Jacksonville State (midweek) and swept by then No. 6 Vanderbilt to open SEC play.

The Rebels catcher Calvin Harris hit .467 (7-for-15) with four RBI over the four games last week. He tied his career-high with four hits in Thursday’s game against the Commodores.

In the start of conference action junior Ethan Lege has been the toughest hitter to strikeout in the SEC this season, striking out just six times in 69 at-bats. He is averaging one strikeout every 11.5 at-bats.

Arkansas Pine Bluff rolls into Oxford with a 8-11 overall record after dropping a series to Texas Southern.

UAPB is led at the dish by JaKobi Jackson with a .370 average a home run and 16 runs.

Arkansas Pine Bluff will send to the mound right-hander Jacob Ehling who is 0-0 on the season with a 6.00 ERA with three strikeouts and two walks. Coach Mike Bianco will give the ball to RHP JT Quinn for the Rebels. Quinn is 3-0 on the year with a 6.19 ERA with 17 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Ole Miss and UAPB have not played since 2019 when the Rebels outscored the Golden Lions 37-2 in a two-game series in Oxford.