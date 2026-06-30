Ole Miss Loses Potential 2027 Outfield Starter to Transfer Portal

The bigger threat to Ole Miss baseball’s roster stability this offseason was always the MLB Draft, but the transfer portal is landing a few punches of its own.

Ole Miss hasn’t lost anyone with the impact of Ethan Surowiec from last offseason, but another notable departure popped up Tuesday morning. Outfielder Brett Moseley announced he was entering the transfer portal after two years in Oxford. He redshirted in 2025 and played in 47 games in 2026, including three starts.

Moseley went 7-for-33 (.212) with nine runs scored, three home runs, six walks and 19 strikeouts. Defensively, he committed just one error and finished with a .952 fielding percentage.

“I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. I want to help a team win and all I need is a chance,” Moseley wrote in his announcement.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. I want to help a team win and all I need is a chance. @d1baseball@BaseballAmerica@TransferPortal@64Analytics pic.twitter.com/FWvfFPCjvw — brett moseley (@brettmoseley1) June 30, 2026

Tuesday was the final day for players to enter the portal, though anyone already in can still sign with any school.

Moseley isn’t a major loss for Ole Miss, but he was firmly in the conversation for a starting job in 2027. The Rebels had a revolving door in left field for most of last season, and right fielder Tristan Bissetta is out of eligibility. With Hayden Federico returning to anchor center field, one of the corner spots was open for competition.

Based on who Ole Miss had returning and who it added in the portal, Moseley was a realistic candidate to grab one of those jobs. He didn’t show anything elite at the plate, but he was a steady defender and gave the Rebels a reliable option in the outfield.

Ole Miss has brought in only one potential starting-caliber outfielder from the portal, and Blake Fields might end up replacing Judd Utermark at third base instead. Freshman Canon Goldin is also expected to be in the mix for outfield playing time.

With Moseley’s decision, Ole Miss may need to dip back into the portal again to stabilize the outfield picture.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers