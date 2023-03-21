Ole Miss Defeated Arkansas Pine Bluff, 11-1

Ole Miss broke open Tuesday night’s non-conference game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with three runs in the fifth inning and eight more in the sixth and moved on for an 11-1 win in seven innings.

The Rebels (15-6) and the Golden Lions (8-12) were locked in a 0-0 game when Jacob Gonzalez sent a two-run home run over the wall in right center, followed by a solo shot out of the park to left field for a 3-0 Ole Miss lead after five complete.

After UAPB got a run in the top of the sixth, the Rebels unloaded with eight more in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, TJ McCants homered, followed by a Will Furniss double and a Garrett Wood walk. Wood, the team captain, had gotten the start at third base for this game. Ethan Groff then launched one over the wall for a 7-1 Rebel lead.

After a second out in the bottom of the sixth was recorded, Gonzalez doubled, followed by a RBI single for Kemp Alderman to make it 8-1. Anthony Calarco walked, then Peyton Chatagnier homered for an 11-1 Ole Miss lead.

Rebel reliever Jordan Vera (1-1) got the win, pitching 2.1 innings with one earned run on two hits with a strikeout. Starter JT Quinn went three innings with three hits and three strikeouts. Mitch Murrell and Brayden Jones also saw time on the mound in this one.

Reliever Peyton Niemann (0-1) got the loss for UAPB, while Golden Lions’ starter Jacob Ehling went four solid innings, allowing four hits, a walk, and a strikeout.

Chatagnier led the Rebel offense with a 3-for-4 night and three RBI. Groff had two hits, three RBI and two walks, while Gonzalez and Alderman each had two hits and two RBI.

Ole Miss is back in Southeastern Conference action with a three-game set in Oxford against Florida beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports