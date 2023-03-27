Walker Howard on Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Walker Howard Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss freshman quarterback Walker Howard met with the media following practice on Thursday to discuss the first week of spring practice.

Howard arrived in Oxford this semester after spending last season at LSU. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native appeared in two games and went 2-for-4 passing for seven yards and 33 yards on the ground in six attempts.

Howard comes into the program with two other quarterbacks in the room.

“I just like to compete,” Howard said. “I came here talked to coach Kiffin when I was in the portal. He just told me he was going to let me compete. That’s all I care about I just want to compete and its going to make me and all the guys around me better.”

Howard was drawn to Ole Miss by its offensive style.

“I really love the offense at Ole Miss it kind of reminds me of the offense that I ran in high school (St. Thomas More Catholic). It’s a lot of tempo and just spreading the ball slinging it around.”

While in high school, Howard was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects in the Class of 2022. He led his team to back-to-back Division II state titles in 2019 and 2020 and a semifinals appearance in 2021. In his senior season, Howard completed 155-of-259 passes for 2,394 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Howard added that the offense around him and coaches helped him “fall in love with Oxford.”

Howard has built relationships with Jaxson Dart and fellow transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders during the off-season workouts.

“We all get along really well and do a lot of throwing outside of after workouts,” Howard said. “Me, Spencer and Jaxson all get along really well and they have helped me a lot with them both being older guys and have played a lot of years in college. It has been great so far.”

Howard and the rest of the Ole Miss football team will conclude spring practice after the annual Grove Bowl on April 15 at 2 p.m.